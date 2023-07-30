Insider Buying: easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Purchases £24,815.34 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Ryanne van der Eijk purchased 5,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 453 ($5.81) per share, for a total transaction of £24,815.34 ($31,818.62).

easyJet Price Performance

EZJ opened at GBX 450.20 ($5.77) on Friday. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 582.71 ($7.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 484.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 486.27. The company has a market cap of £3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7,503.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on EZJ shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.44) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.85) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.69) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 635 ($8.14) to GBX 585 ($7.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 350 ($4.49) to GBX 400 ($5.13) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 555 ($7.12).

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

