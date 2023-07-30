Insider Selling: Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT) Insider Sells 8,627 Shares of Stock

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) insider Helen Miles sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,553 ($32.73), for a total value of £220,247.31 ($282,404.55).
LON SVT opened at GBX 2,549 ($32.68) on Friday. Severn Trent PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,167.42 ($27.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,021 ($38.74). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,631.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,771.47. The company has a market cap of £6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,809.43, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.55.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 64.09 ($0.82) per share. This is a positive change from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $42.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is presently 20,188.68%.
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
