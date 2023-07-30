Insider Selling: Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT) Insider Sells 8,627 Shares of Stock

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) insider Helen Miles sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,553 ($32.73), for a total value of £220,247.31 ($282,404.55).

Severn Trent Stock Performance

LON SVT opened at GBX 2,549 ($32.68) on Friday. Severn Trent PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,167.42 ($27.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,021 ($38.74). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,631.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,771.47. The company has a market cap of £6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,809.43, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.55.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Severn Trent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 64.09 ($0.82) per share. This is a positive change from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $42.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is presently 20,188.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Severn Trent Company Profile

SVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,290 ($42.18) to GBX 3,160 ($40.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,000 ($38.47) to GBX 2,850 ($36.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

Read More

