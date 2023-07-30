Mplx (MPLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mplx to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mplx Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MPLX opened at $35.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36. Mplx has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Mplx

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 79.90%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth about $247,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPLX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.89.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also

