Neil Manser Acquires 93 Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Neil Manser purchased 93 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £149.73 ($191.99).

Neil Manser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 27th, Neil Manser purchased 102 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £150.96 ($193.56).

On Tuesday, May 30th, Neil Manser purchased 88 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($191.82).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 154.40 ($1.98) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 152.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 162.03. The company has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3,860.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 132.12 ($1.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 238.60 ($3.06).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 180 ($2.31) to GBX 175 ($2.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 152 ($1.95) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 194.89 ($2.50).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading

