Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Sue Rivett Acquires 4,106 Shares

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £985.44 ($1,263.55).

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, June 27th, Sue Rivett bought 4,306 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £990.38 ($1,269.88).

On Tuesday, May 30th, Sue Rivett purchased 4,281 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £984.63 ($1,262.51).

On Monday, May 15th, Sue Rivett sold 126,114 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total value of £29,006.22 ($37,192.23).

Pharos Energy Price Performance

PHAR stock opened at GBX 24 ($0.31) on Friday. Pharos Energy plc has a one year low of GBX 17.74 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 28.70 ($0.37). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of £103.19 million, a PE ratio of 600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Pharos Energy

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Pharos Energy from GBX 30 ($0.38) to GBX 29 ($0.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

(Get Free Report)

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.