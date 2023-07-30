Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RCI.B. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.80.

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$58.36 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.92.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

