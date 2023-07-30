Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$72.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RCI.B. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$75.80.

RCI.B opened at C$58.36 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.53 and a twelve month high of C$67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.92. The company has a market cap of C$24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

