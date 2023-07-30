Scotiabank Boosts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Price Target to C$73.50

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$72.75 to C$73.50 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

RCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.81 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

