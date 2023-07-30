CIBC Boosts Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$152.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$149.00 to C$152.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$126.50 to C$128.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$141.81.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$116.75 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$105.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$118.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$119.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.10.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C($0.01). Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of C$13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.12 billion. Research analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 7.6177215 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

