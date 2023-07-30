Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Raised to C$89.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$81.00 to C$89.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Onex from C$86.00 to C$81.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$88.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Onex from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Onex Price Performance

TSE ONEX opened at C$80.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Onex has a 52-week low of C$58.71 and a 52-week high of C$81.55.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

