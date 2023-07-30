North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$36.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$27.00.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bankshares increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on North American Construction Group to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$35.61.
North American Construction Group Price Performance
Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$32.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$861.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.70. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$12.65 and a 12 month high of C$34.30.
North American Construction Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.
North American Construction Group Company Profile
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
