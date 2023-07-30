Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE:MRG.UN opened at C$16.24 on Thursday. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$14.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$632.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.30.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

