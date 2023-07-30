Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) PT Raised to C$72.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.75 to C$73.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.81 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

