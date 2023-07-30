Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$142.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$140.00 to C$142.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$126.50 to C$128.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$141.81.

TSE L opened at C$116.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.10. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$105.57 and a 52 week high of C$129.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$118.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.95.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.12 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 7.6177215 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

