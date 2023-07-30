Daniel Edwards Sells 292,333 Shares of Science Group plc (LON:SAG) Stock

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Edwards sold 292,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.13), for a total transaction of £1,169,332 ($1,499,335.81).

Science Group Stock Down 1.2 %

SAG stock opened at GBX 415 ($5.32) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 414.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 402.70. Science Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 356 ($4.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 430 ($5.51). The stock has a market cap of £187.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1,804.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49.

Science Group Company Profile

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

