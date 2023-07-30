QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Steve Wadey Sells 195,025 Shares

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey sold 195,025 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.42), for a total transaction of £672,836.25 ($862,721.18).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

On Monday, July 10th, Steve Wadey purchased 44 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($191.82).

On Friday, June 9th, Steve Wadey bought 40 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.76) per share, for a total transaction of £148.40 ($190.28).

QinetiQ Group Stock Down 6.6 %

QQ stock opened at GBX 321.60 ($4.12) on Friday. QinetiQ Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 315.20 ($4.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 396.20 ($5.08). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,191.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 355.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 350.02.

QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is 2,962.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QQ shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.90) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.77) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 410 ($5.26) to GBX 420 ($5.39) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 454 ($5.82) to GBX 457 ($5.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QinetiQ Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 450.40 ($5.78).

About QinetiQ Group

(Get Free Report)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.