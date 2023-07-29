Aveo Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.2 %

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

American Electric Power stock opened at $85.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

