International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $143.39 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.84. The stock has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

