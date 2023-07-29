Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.36.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $273.25 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.00 and its 200 day moving average is $270.04.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

