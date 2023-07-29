PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,693 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PayPal by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,016,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,064,433,000 after buying an additional 417,836 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.03.

PayPal Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average is $72.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.