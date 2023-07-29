Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $133.01 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $134.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,572 shares of company stock worth $29,808,484 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,056,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,481,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,631,760,000 after buying an additional 988,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

