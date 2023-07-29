Summit Financial LLC Invests $221,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.31.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NOC opened at $449.68 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $429.10 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $450.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.95.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

