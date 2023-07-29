Masco Co. (MAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on August 28th

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the construction company on Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Masco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Masco has a payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Masco to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Down 1.2 %

MAS stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average is $52.96. Masco has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86.

Insider Activity

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,151 shares of company stock valued at $16,606,832. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Masco by 157.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 559.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.