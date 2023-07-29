LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 84,840 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 84,840 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $467.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.49, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $415.84 and a 200-day moving average of $303.07. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

