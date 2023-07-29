Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $292,647,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE PG opened at $156.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.29. The firm has a market cap of $368.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
