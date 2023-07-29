The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Cut by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $156.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $368.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.29.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

