Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $382,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 990 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after buying an additional 733,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $194,352,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $528.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $473.23 and its 200 day moving average is $399.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,791 shares of company stock worth $21,686,826. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

