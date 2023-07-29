Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 656 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $151,168,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $60,861,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,866,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,656 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

