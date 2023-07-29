Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.20-12.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64. Ryder System also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.20-$12.70 EPS.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $101.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.56. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $102.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.44 and its 200 day moving average is $87.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.64. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Insider Activity

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at $230,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

See Also

