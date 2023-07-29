AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

