AGF Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7,236.1% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,033,318,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Shares of PKG opened at $152.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.16. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $155.40.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

