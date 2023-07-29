Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 3,987 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $15,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.53.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Moody’s stock opened at $353.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.44. The company has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,292 shares of company stock worth $1,085,712. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

