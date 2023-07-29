Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 244 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 160,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,095,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.45.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $109.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

