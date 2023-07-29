Sanford C. Bernstein Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $210.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $223.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.75.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,210 shares of company stock worth $5,080,031. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 275.6% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,011 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at about $899,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

