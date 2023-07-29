Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $133.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $134.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 864,572 shares of company stock worth $29,808,484 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

