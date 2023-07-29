Rollins Financial Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rollins Financial cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $133.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $134.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 864,572 shares of company stock valued at $29,808,484. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

