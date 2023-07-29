Lcnb Corp Sells 244 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lcnb Corp trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Lcnb Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Totem Point Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $133.01 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $134.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 864,572 shares of company stock valued at $29,808,484. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

