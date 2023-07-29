Flossbach Von Storch AG Buys 29,954 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,954 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $43,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $420.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

