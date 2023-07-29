Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 340 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 864,572 shares of company stock valued at $29,808,484 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $133.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.29 and a 200-day moving average of $109.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $134.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

