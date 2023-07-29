NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lowered by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,932 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.7% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $74,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.7% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 94,454 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 72,915 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,254,000 after buying an additional 33,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.9 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $467.50 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $480.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $415.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 243.49, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

