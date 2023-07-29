Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $400.00 at Susquehanna

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on META. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.65.

META opened at $325.48 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.96 and a 200-day moving average of $223.07.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

