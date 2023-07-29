Aveo Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,074 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 99.1% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $315,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $86.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

