HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

HCA Healthcare has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. HCA Healthcare has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $19.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $273.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.04. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $304.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.36.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,773,000 after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $547,104,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

