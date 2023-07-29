Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.66. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $53.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.