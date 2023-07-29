Summit Financial LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock opened at $100.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day moving average is $93.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $266.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.