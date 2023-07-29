3,168 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,168 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortinet from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.60.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,591,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.80. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

