J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 3,430 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,997 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

