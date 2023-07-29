Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

TXN opened at $178.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.10. The stock has a market cap of $161.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

