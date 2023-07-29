Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,008 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the first quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $207,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $2,400,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.7 %

NOW stock opened at $569.67 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.09, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $555.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.11.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,786 shares of company stock valued at $15,677,627 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.48.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

