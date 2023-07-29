NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $230.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NXPI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $223.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,031 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,580,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,766 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

